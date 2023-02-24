Mallik Wilks will not be back for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, and there’s still no definitive timeline on Callum Paterson’s injury.

Wilks (calf) has been missing for a few games now after, while Paterson pulled up with a muscle injury in the big victory against Plymouth Argyle after scoring what would prove to be the winning goal.

The former Hull City man is expected back before ‘Pato’, and Darren Moore says that he’s been out on the grass as he takes his next steps towards recovery – however he didn’t say exactly when he might be in contention again. He also touched on how his decision to rest Aden Flint and Akin Famewo against MK Dons proved the right one.

“We’re looking at him,” Moore explained on Wilks. “We’ll see how next week goes, and see if we can get him back out there. He’s been out doing a big of jogging… Hopefully that’ll start to ebb its way from next week onwards.”

With Paterson, the Owls boss has already said that he will be out until towards the end of the season, but referred to him as a ‘quick healer’ – and now he’s said that they may have a better indication of his situation next week.

Moore went on to say, “We’re going to assess him next week, and then maybe we’ll be able to know further. He’s making good progress though, he’s been in again this week and the signs are that he’s doing well. He’s a strong man anyway, and he’s making good progress - long may that continue.

“We’ll check on him again next week, and then maybe we’ll be able to be clearer as to a timescale with him.”

Sheffield Wednesday aren't yet sure when Callum Paterson will be back available. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday’s only other injuries at present are Michael Ihiekwe – who is expected back as the season comes to an end – and Ben Heneghan, who is unfortunately out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

