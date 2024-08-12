Sheffield Wednesday highlights, Jamal Lowe's reaction and a surprised Wayne Rooney - Owls recap
Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith were all on the scoresheet as Wednesday trounced Plymouth 4-0 in Wayne Rooney’s first game for the Pilgrims, a result that - for now at least - has taken them to the top of the table.
You can check out the Owls’ goals, which range from the sublime to the ridiculous, in the video at the top of the page, and Danny Röhl was understandably delighted with how things played out for his team. You can see his thoughts below:
Meanwhile, for Lowe it was certainly a debut to remember - and he spoke after the game as well:
One man who wasn’t so please, though, was Plymouth boss Rooney, and he didn’t beat around the bush when he spoke to the media in the aftermath of the heavy defeat. He said it wasn’t acceptable, admitting that the Owls were deserving of their win - you can see what he had to say here:
For more post-match reaction, you can check out the following articles:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.