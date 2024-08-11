Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl says that Sheffield Wednesday’s fans ‘can dream’ as they look forward to watching their team in action this season.

Wednesday put on an impressive display on the opening day of the season this afternoon, smashing four past Plymouth Argyle as they put the Pilgrims to the sword with a dominant 4-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith were all on the scoresheet, Svante Ingelsson drew huge plaudits in the aftermath, and Röhl was delighted with how his side played, congratulating them afterwards on a job well done.

“I think in this game today we saw a lot of the things that we’ve worked on in the last six weeks,” he told Sky Sports. “I think you see that we’re fit, that we can run, and that we can play with the ball and against the ball very well.

“The data was that we had 26 or 27 shots on the opponent’s goal, and they had not much. Well done to my team, but this is just the start - now we can say it was a good preseason, but we need to keep going... I’ve seen a lot of good things, but I think we can still be more clinical in the box, we missed some chances, but it was a good step. We have 45 more.”

He also went on to name who he thought was Wednesday’s best performer on the day, saying, “The fans can dream, they have high expectations and we want to entertain them. We want to score, but it was a good defensive performance as well from both fullbacks - I thought Yan Valery was man of the match. And think you can see why we signed some of these players.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup in midweek when they make the trip to Hull City.