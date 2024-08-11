The Owls looked cohesive, in-tune and exploited Plymouth’s weaknesses throughout. There was overloading, savvy movement, unselfish running and the sort of technical tweaks and mastery that goes over the head of us football muggles.

Individual performances were laden with excellence and the ultra-critic would suggest Wednesday should have won by more. Plymouth are a side that have big issues to iron out and firmer tests are to come, of that there is little doubt, but the Owls gave them a whalloping on a sunny Sunday afternoon.