The Owls looked cohesive, in-tune and exploited Plymouth’s weaknesses throughout. There was overloading, savvy movement, unselfish running and the sort of technical tweaks and mastery that goes over the head of us football muggles.
Individual performances were laden with excellence and the ultra-critic would suggest Wednesday should have won by more. Plymouth are a side that have big issues to iron out and firmer tests are to come, of that there is little doubt, but the Owls gave them a whalloping on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Here are our on-the-whistle ratings as Sheffield Wednesday got off to a flier at S6.
1. James Beadle - 7
There are days he will be required to do wondrous things in the Wednesday goal. Today, he was largely spectator, sat on the best seat in the house. | Steve Ellis / UGC
2. Yan Valery - 9
Contributed to the attack with assurance. Stuck nicely with Cissoko going the other way and did the simple stuff beautifully - kept joining the midfield, too. Tidy on the ball and won more tackles than anyone else on the pitch. Off late. Looks a savvy signing. | SWFC / UGC
3. Dominic Iorfa - 7
Won just about everything that was thrown at him. A couple of half-hairy moments in possession early on - Plymouth seemed to be allowing him plenty of the ball - but grew into things on that front. Nobody won more aerials. | UGC / Steve Ellis
4. Di’Shon Bernard - 7
Early overhead kick effort would've blown the roof off. Dealt with what was thrown at him, held the line and helped produce a clean sheet. Tidy in possession, too. | Ellis / UGC