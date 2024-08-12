Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl gave a fulsome reiteration that Sheffield Wednesday are not yet done in the transfer market after a 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth Argyle set optimism at S6 off the scale.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright performances were spread all over the pitch as goals from Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith - as well as a Brendan Galloway own goal - delivered three points on an afternoon the only shading criticism could have been that they should have scored more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have already been one of the most active sides in the EFL, bringing in 10 senior players. But with the identities of potential departures having become clearer in the last days and with Röhl having made no secret of his desire to strengthen further, it appears the work will continue apace up to the closure of the transfer window on August 30.

Jamaica international Lowe opened the scoring just 35 minutes into his debut, knocking home Svante Ingelsson’s cross to cap an excellent attacking move. With Ike Ugbo unable to play for administrative purposes, there looks to be competition growing in the Wednesday frontline. But ‘ambitious, hungry’ Wednesday won’t be sitting on what they’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's fantastic,” Röhl told The Star post-match. “It could be hard sometimes with the decision making for me as manager. I think this is what we need to be strong in the season, we know that the Championship is about 46 games, it's not just one game. To be ready for this we need more than just 11 players and all the guys will be helpful this season. I will try more, we have still 19 days to go, this is important. We showed today which direction we want to go and we will look for the market. We are ambitious, we are hungry this season. We will see.”

The likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Mallik Wilks and Michael Smith are all known to have suitors and could leave the club should a deal be struck between Wednesday and admiring clubs. The Star understands further players could leave in order to free-up space and resources for incoming targets.

“It's a part of it,” Röhl said when asked of the players that could hit the exit. “We will look at what will make sense, what does not make sense and we will have different decision making on different players. Some players have to go because it is hard for them to come into the squad, for some players it is more important for them to have minutes, if you are young and you do not get so many minutes it is hard. We will look at which clubs and which will be helpful for us for which player. We will see business in both directions, it is still a busy market at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls boss once again took the opportunity to thank Dejphon Chansiri for his support in what has been a bustling summer and praised head of recruitment Kevin Beadell ahead of the final push. Between the European Championship, the Copa America and the late-starting Premier League season, loans from the top tier are likely to be enacted late on in the window. Wednesday have already identified potential targets from the top division and in the coming days and weeks will look to bring players in through that market, though other deals are possible.

Röhl continued: “Next week when the Premier League starts there is also something in the market, the good thing is that we have a good, good group now together and now it is about finding the right stone for our house. If we do this we will have done a really good job. I want to make a big thank you to our chairman, he has supported me very well, Kevin as well in this case. I think this is a result of togetherness, it is not a one-man show. On the pitch there is togetherness, in the crowd is togetherness and also off the pitch we need everybody in the same direction. It looks good, but it's a long, long season.”