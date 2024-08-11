Reason for Ike Ugbo's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained and when he could feature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ike Ugbo missed out on making his second Sheffield Wednesday debut in their rampant win over Plymouth Argyle for paperwork reasons.

The Owls striker has made his return to S6 after a vital loan switch in the second half of last season, with Wednesday announcing his permanent signing from French club Troyes on Thursday. Ugbo has been party to a pre-season training programme but has not played any friendly matches, training as part of the City Group due to their ownership of the French outfit.

Wednesday recorded a bullish 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth thanks to goals from Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass, Michael Smith and an own goal. Theirs was a dominant performance that saw them record 30 shots.

They did so without their frontline striker, who will be subject to a staging-up of his fitness. Wednesdayite fears of an injury to the Canada international can be allayed. The absence was down to a lack of clearance from the French football authorities.

“We tried until the end,” Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told BBC Sheffield post-match. “Normally he would have had a place in the squad today but it was not possible because we did not get the OK from the French league. It was a pity for us because we tried really hard in the last 48 hours, sometimes the paperwork for him was hard. We want him to be part of this team, but maybe for him it could be good because we can build him up.”

The Owls make the trip to Hull City on Wednesday in the League Cup and it is hoped any paperwork issues will be ironed out by then, though given the staging-up of his fitness it remains to be seen whether he is likely to feature. Speaking post-match, Röhl confirmed he will name a largely changed side from the one that played out the 4-0 win.