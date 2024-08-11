Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wayne Rooney admitted that Sheffield Wednesday were good value for their victory over Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

The Owls cruised to three points in Rooney’s first game as manager of the Pilgrims, grabbing four goals in a 4-0 drubbing that took them to the top of the Championship after the first round of fixtures for 2024/25.

Wednesday dominated proceedings at Hillsborough, and maybe should’ve had even more goals, and the Plymouth boss didn’t beat around the bush after a performance that he said ‘wasn’t acceptable. He did, however, find time to praise the Owls’ skipper, Barry Bannan, after his showing in the middle of the park.

“I think the scoreline was deserved,” Rooney told Sky Sports. “From my point of view the really disappointing thing was the basics of winning duels, second balls, stopping crosses. I think it was four goals from four crosses, and the basics of the game were not there. That was disappointing for me, and as a team we didn’t play with the confidence that we’ve shown in the last few weeks.

"We didn’t take the ball well enough, and I think we didn’t handle the crowd well enough early on - we allowed Sheffield Wednesday to get a foothold in the game, and obviously the goal came at a good time for them…

“Everything that we spoke to the team about before today - with regards to Sheffield Wednesday’s threats - was about crosses into the box, cutbacks, and trying to stop Barry Bannan getting on the ball. I think Bannan ran the game, we didn’t get close enough to him, and we weren’t aggressive enough… So it’s something for me to look at moving forward, because it wasn’t an acceptable performance.”

Danny Röhl praised his team after the win, but was quick to point out that it is just the first step of 46 that they have to take this season - and he’ll now be turning his attentions to the Carabao Cup and Hull City in a few days’ time.