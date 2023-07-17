Sheffield Wednesday have new ‘set piece specialist’ in place as season looms

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz has detailed the strengths of his new coaching staff ahead of the new season - pinpointing the man who will be tasked with continuing an improvement in set pieces both in defence and attack.

The Owls made a marked improvement last season in how they went about dealing with dead ball situations - particularly in a defensive sense - as they achieved promotion from League One via the play-offs.

And speaking to swfc.co.uk from their warm weather pre-season training camp in Spain, Xisco made clear that one of his three new backroom team will be tasked with continuing that progress.

Miguel Angel Munoz, Roberto Cuesta and Antonello Brambilla have joined the likes of Rob Lee within the Wednesday staff and are busy putting the squad through their paces in Alicante.

Players have been treated to gruelling double sessions in the staff’s short time at the club and in the considerable heat of Spain there is no difference to their approach.

Discussing the roles the new faces will take on in his backroom team, Xisco said: “Our staff, for me, is very important.

“Miguel [Angel Munoz] is an analyst for our team, for training and our situation. It is important for us to give better plans because we want to try and improve in the season.

“Roberto Cuesta will work on set pieces. He is a specialist in these situations. He can give very good things for our team.

“Antonello [Brambilla] is the coach of the keepers. He also worked with me at Watford. I know him and he is a great professional.”