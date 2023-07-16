News you can trust since 1887
Intense sessions and good news - Footage from Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason in Spain

Our Sheffield Wednesday writer, Joe Crann, is out in Spain for the Owls’ preseason - and he’s given some insight into their hot first day at work.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 19:49 BST

Wednesday had two sessions on Sunday, one in the morning featuring plenty of running and another in the evening that was almost exclusively ball work. The players seemed in excellent spirits despite the humidity and temperature, and Xisco appeared to be pleased with their efforts.

Check out our latest video from the Owls’ base for the next week above...

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments

You can also get a free will to ensure that your assets go to the right people.