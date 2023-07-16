Our Sheffield Wednesday writer, Joe Crann, is out in Spain for the Owls’ preseason - and he’s given some insight into their hot first day at work.

Wednesday had two sessions on Sunday, one in the morning featuring plenty of running and another in the evening that was almost exclusively ball work. The players seemed in excellent spirits despite the humidity and temperature, and Xisco appeared to be pleased with their efforts.

Check out our latest video from the Owls’ base for the next week above...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments