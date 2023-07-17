Sheffield Wednesday close in on goalkeeper amid Bailey Peacock-Farrell rumours

Sheffield Wednesday are ‘close’ to signing a new goalkeeper, according to their manager, Xisco, who spoke to The Star in Spain on Saturday.

The Owls boss wouldn’t go into any specifics about the shot-stopper, however there have been links with former loanee, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who appears to be falling down the pecking order at Burnley.

Wednesday are currently away on a warm weather camp as they prepare for the season ahead, but new goalkeeper coach, Antonello Brambilla, has only one senior shot-stopper to work with in Cameron Dawson. Academy kids, Luke Jackson and Pierce Charles, are also present.

That may change before they return home to Sheffield, though, with Xisco saying that the Italian can help improve an incoming goalkeeper as well.

“Always he improves the keepers,” he told The Star. “Which is one of the reasons why I brought him here. He’s a good professional, and he gives the goalkeepers what they need to improve.

“Also, for the keeper that in our minds is coming - because I think we’re close for an agreement - it’s important that they all three have a very good coach. I think Antonello is the best in this case for them.”

Will the goalkeeper make it out to Spain? “We will see, it depends,” he replied. “The choice is there, and now is the moment for the offices. Right now we’re in this situation with some players and this is good for us.”

His comments suggest there are a few irons in the fire, and he admits that he remains hopeful that there could be a few other new faces through the door before their training camp comes to an end.

“We’re trying but we will see what happens,” he added. “I’ve said before that it’s not always what we want, but what how the market is moving. We try to move as fast as possible because we want the players with us and to have a connection with the group. We’ll see if we can arrange in the last moments.”

Another goalkeeper that has been linked is free agent, Axel Werner.

