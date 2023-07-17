Xisco says defender ‘has a chance’ to secure Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that Ben Heneghan has a chance to show what he can do as he continues to train with the Owls.

The 29-year-old saw his contract with Wednesday expire at the end of last season, but given that he sustained a serious injury in blue and white the club have a duty of care to help his return to fitness.

With that in mind the defender has made the trip to Spain as part of the Owls’ preseason camp, and has been working alongside the club’s physios as he draws closer to being in a position to get back out there playing.

But as well as helping him in his rehabilitation, it appears that Xisco is assessing the centre back during their time away, saying that he’ll make a decision on whether he might end up with a future at Hillsborough.

Speaking to The Star, said of Heneghan, “Right now all the players here are part of our group, and after that the time will come for me to make my decisions. It’s one of the important things when a coach arrives, I need to watch everybody we have in our squad, and afterwards we’ll select how we can improve it. Right now everybody has the chance to show what they can give for our team, and after that we’ll decide what we need to have a better and stronger squad.”

Wednesday face Real Murcia tomorrow night in their first friendly on foreign soil, with practically all of the players present likely to get a run out.

