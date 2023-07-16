Key midfielder still to join Sheffield Wednesday camp but young duo miss out

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks, will join up with the Owls team in Spain in the next couple of days after missing the first day of their preseason camp.

Vaulks became a vital cog in the Wednesday machine last season, playing a key role in their promotion out of League One and into the Championship via the play-offs, and has also endeared himself to the fans with his impressive community work off the field.

The midfielder wasn’t there for the first two training sessions on Sunday though, and while Xisco decided against going into any detail about his situation, the Owls boss did say to The Star that he was flying out later than the others due to ‘personal reasons’.

It was also explained that he will be flying to Alicante ‘maybe tomorrow’, so he may well take part in at least one of the sessions on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Real Murcia at Pinatar Arena.

Meanwhile, two others that weren’t part of matters in Valencia were youngsters, Joey Phuthi and Favour Onukwuli, who – after impressing against Chesterfield – have raised eyebrows in the Wednesday fanbase.

Xisco revealed in discussion from the club’s base that the pair had had issues with documentation ahead of the trip that meant they weren’t able to travel, however the boss insisted that he’d been very impressed by what they’d shown him so far.

He said of the duo, “I’m very happy with the guys because already when they are working with us they’ve given us what they have inside, and it’s very good value for me when they give everything.”

