Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Sean Fusire, says that this season he’s set himself the challenge of stepping up in the Owls first team despite his age.

Fusire only turned 18 in May, but has been part of Wednesday’s preseason training since it began this summer, making it onto the plane for the trip to Spain as Xisco works them hard in preparation for the campaign ahead.

With two games overseas on the horizon, the 18-year-old is eager to try and make his mark, and has set some high standards for himself in order to try and leave an impression on the new Owls boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great,” Fusire told The Star. “The manager and all of the staff have been really accommodating, and even though there’s a bit of a language barrier everyone is working hard to make that as easy as possible to deal with. You can see everyone becoming more comfortable, and I’m starting to see things gelling on the pitch.

“This year, for me, is challenging myself from being what I was as a young boy last season to trying to be a man. I’m putting the same demands on me that the seniors put on each other, but maybe don’t put on me because they see me as that young boy. I feel like it’s my responsibility to challenge myself to do that.

“Everything is more intense, and it’s my first time working under a foreign manager, but it’s been great. The facilities are great, I’ve had time to connect with the boys, and I can feel myself developing on the pitch.”

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments