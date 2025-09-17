Teen sensation, pity and more injury concerns - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Grimsby Town defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run came to an end on Tuesday night as they were narrowly defeated by Grimsby Town.

There have been some amazing moments in the competition for Henrik Pedersen and his young Owls as they upset the odds by seeing off both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in rounds one and two, with only a handful of senior players featuring in the three fixtures.

Pedersen kept faith in the U21s and U18s that got past Bolton and Leeds when Grimsby came to town, but the Mariners had just enough to secure their place in the next stage thanks to a single goal courtesy of Jaze Kabia. It was the only big opportunity in a game pretty short on goalmouth action.

The Dane was proud of his troops even in defeat, and spoke of how important it could be for them to get so many senior minutes under their belts. He also waxed lyrical about teen sensation, Yisa Alao, who got an hour in the tie after Reece Johnson’s injury. You can see more of what Pedersen had to say in the video at the top of the page, while footage of the game can be found below:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town highlights

David Artell, who has Rotherham roots, was obviously delighted with the victory, but does pity the Wednesdayites who are going through such a tough time under Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership. Here’s some of his post-match thoughts:

For all the fallout, including more from Artell and an injury update from the Wednesday boss, you can check out these articles:

Grimsby boss can't resist 'pig' jibe - but makes sorry point on Owls

Sheffield Wednesday double injury blow 'doesn't look good'

Reasons given with former Wednesday man set to return to Owls

'Just 16' 'Full of beans' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday squad has 'got bigger' thanks to Carabao frolics

