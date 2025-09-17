Grimsby Town boss David Artell can't resist 'pig' jibe - but makes heartfelt point on Sheffield Wednesday
The Mariners won the third round tie 1-0 on an evening of odd feeling at Hillsborough that saw away supporters outnumber Wednesday fans by two to one thanks to the ongoing boycott of spending at the club in protest against its owner Dejphon Chansiri.
Wednesday’s woes are well documented and left new boss Henrik Pedersen having to name a remarkably youthful side throughout a cup campaign that saw memorable penalty shootout successes over Bolton Wanderers and a strong Leeds United outfit.
Rotherham-born Artell started his playing career with the Millers and remains a supporter of his hometown club. Asked of his affiliations during his post-match press conference he joked of his satisfaction in beating ‘the pigs’ but went on to speak earnestly on the difficult nature of seeing a club of Wednesday’s historic stature in such turmoil.
“It's a huge club,” Artell told The Star. “Nobody wants to see this. Not one person of any heart or morals wants to see what's going on at this football club. You saw it with Morecambe a few weeks ago and it's happened with other clubs. Not one person wants to see this and I really, genuinely feel for the fans.
“Football clubs are at the heart of a community, make no bones about it. You might change your wife or your partner, but there's very few tings you change in life. It's your football cub, maybe your bank account. Even family you can fall out with, but your football club? You never change, ever. When you see this place as it is, It's sad.
“I grew up in the late 80s and 90s. When this football club got to those two finals (FA Cup and League Cup in 1993), I was 13. I remember it, a big football club, huge, packed out every week, a hard place to come in the top division. It's a brilliant football club and nobody wants to see it like this, in a distressed state. In that sense it gives us no pleasure to beat a football club in this state.”