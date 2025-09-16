According to reports down south, Sheffield Wednesday are set to get their man, Darryl Flahavan, as they search for a goalkeeper coach.

The Star has reported previously that the Owls were keen to bring Flahavan back to Hillsborough after he previously had a spell at Middlewood Road during Garry Monk’s tenure, with Henrik Pedersen eager to add him to his technical team after bringing Craig Mudd on board from Manchester City this month.

Now it is being reported that the Pilgrims, who are currently in League One, are actively looking for Flahavan’s replacement going forward, explaining the reasoning behind the former Bournemouth stopper’s pending move back to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday may have a new goalkeeper coach

Plymouth Live said on the matter today, “Plymouth Argyle are currently looking for a new goalkeeping coach with Darryl Flahavan set to leave for Sheffield Wednesday... The 46-year-old will continue in his role with the Pilgrims for the time being as the club search for a suitable replacement.

“Flahavan is understood to have expressed a desire to be closer to his family, who are based in the Midlands. He was previously the goalkeeping coach at Sheffield Wednesday from August 2020 until February 2021.”

The goalkeepers have been overseen by Head of Academy Goalkeeping, Ben Ledger, since Sal Bibbo’s departure over the summer, and Flahavan’s arrival would come as a big boost to Pedersen as it would give Ledger the ability to focus on his actual job and not be spread so thinly.

Wednesday are back in action this coming weekend as they travel to Portsmouth, and the hope will be that their newest arrival - if it does indeed get finalised - will get a day or two with the likes of Ethan Horvath and Logan Stretch before the trip down to Fratton Park.

