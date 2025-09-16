Sheffield Wednesday are set to wait on the outcome of further consultations on injuries to two first team players after they were both substituted in the same moment of their Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

The Owls are already operating with a threadbare squad after their summer of devastation and achieved entry to the third round through the battling performances of centrally its younger players, many of whom made their debut in the previous outings. Three senior players are currently out injured and are not expected back imminently.

Now, manager Henrik Pedersen has been served with a further double headache after first team squad pair Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki hobbled out of their narrow Tuesday evening defeat at Hillsborough midway through the first half.

Johnson, 19, has made six appearances this season having been pushed up the pecking order with player exits. His efforts have impressed, particularly in the cup outings, where he added his first senior goal in the first round penalty shootout win at Bolton Wanderers last month.

Pedersen was unable to give a great deal of information on either injury but appeared to have concerns. Kobacki left the field with a groin issue, while youngster Johnson suffered a heavy tackle and was in some pain leaving the field with a foot or ankle problem.

“I have no real information yet but it does not look good, especially for Reece,” the Danish coach told The Star. “Reece has come in, he played well at Bolton, against Leeds, he has come in in the Championship. He has really started to grow and I really feel for him now if there is something serious.

“I hope not because how he has adapted to the physical side, his courage on the ball, he has grown a lot. His foot went out and (motions a twist), but I am not sure. We will see.”