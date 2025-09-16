Jaze Kabia got the only goal on the night in what was a pretty even contest at a largely empty Hillsborough stadium, and even the winner required a bit of fortune as it seemed to go in off young Rio Shipston. It was the only real chance across the course of the 90 minutes.

Henrik Pedersen once again fielded a team made up mostly of U18 and U21 players, and they were dealt two blows in the first half as both Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki were forced off with injuries. The Owls didn’t create enough in the end, though, and it’s the visitors who are heading through to the next round of the competition.

Here’s how we rated the Owls youngsters as their run in the cup came to an end against the Mariners:

Ethan Horvath - 6 Good low save on 18 minutes. Did his job and had little chance with the goal. Distribution mixed.

Olaf Kobacki - 5 Had a couple of defensive issues early doors. Put in an excellent cross for Brown around the 25-minute mark. A couple of bursts with the ball ultimately came to nothing but he was pushed off fairly easily. Off injured in the first half.

Joe Emery - 7 Got about it and put himself about. Playing wider right than in previous outings he adapted nicely - and was then pushed into a wing-back berth after the double injury. Did well offensively and put some good bits and pieces together.