The Carabao Cup is in the past for another season at Sheffield Wednesday - though Henrik Pedersen believes it has made its mark on the club’s immediate future.

A young Owls side fell out of the competition at the third round after losing 1-0 to League Two side Grimsby Town at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening. The tie came after penalty shootout victories over both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United and saw a host of youngsters make their debuts for the club and impress along the way.

The decimation of last season’s squad, brought about by the continued financial struggles of owner Dejphon Chansiri, has left new boss Pedersen with a small list of changing room options that has seen a handful of those younger players blooded in Championship action well ahead of an expected schedule in normal circumstances.

But the Carabao performances have given him confidence that given where Wednesday are, he can call upon some of the players mentioned to step up into league games. As things stand the Owls remain unable to sign free agent players and with injury concerns for Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki picked up on Tuesday look lean heading further into the season.

The Dane, as ever, sought to take positives from the cup run. “For Ethan (Horvath) it has ben fantastic for him to get those games in after he came in late. Cole (McGhee) today as left centre back, wow, his highest level in these games. Ernie (Weaver) and how he organised as a young man is a big respect from where he was two months ago. Gabe (Otegbayo) had a difficult game Saturday against Bristol but came in and had a good game. Jarvis (Thornton) in midfield, George (Brown) up front was strong and a handful, he has grown so much in the last months.

BOYCOTT: An empty Kop and half-closed North Stand as Sheffield Wednesday fans stayed away from their League Cup tie with Grimsby Town (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“Yisa (Alao) played 60 minutes aged 16 today. Wow, what a player! We have to be happy he is a part of us. A lot of individual players have grown with us in the last few months but it is necessary, because they are the next players to get game practice in the Championship. In the big picture, those three games have been fantastic for our little squad, to make it a little bit bigger now.”

Asked whether there was any sense of relief in falling out of the cup, Pedersen smiled and said: “We always said we don't want to have more games, but we love to have the next game. It was always a balance, but of course we would have won tonight to have another game for our young boys. It stopped here and we have to be proud and happy for those three games and how much our boys have grown. Our squad is bigger now and we have boys who are closer to the Championship. I would have loved to have another game of course.”

Grimsby won the tie thanks to a Jaze Kabia goal from a corner. The away side had twice as many supporters in the ground thanks to the ongoing boycott of thousands of Wednesday fans in response to Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club and had more control in the game, though the Owlets created a couple of good chances. Ultimately Mariners goalkeeper Christy Pym did not have a save to make.

Pedersen continued: “I am disappointed that we lost but again I am really proud of the performance from the young guys and in the big picture with the three cup games. To see where the young guys are today I can only be proud. We played a tough game against a good Grimsby team and our boys showed they can make a good performance in a game like this. We had one training together for the game plan and with the discipline and courage they put this in, it's big respect to the boys.

“They scored on a set piece but beside this we were strong defensively. Against Leeds we had the ball for 20 per cent, we were much better with the ball and we had the challenge to create the chance; one in the first half and one in the second. It was an equal game but a great performance from our young boys.”