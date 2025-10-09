Sheffield Wednesday fans are being ‘held hostage’ by the current running of the club by Dejphon Chansiri, says former Owl, Gordon Watson.

Watson, who’s often better known as ‘Flash’, was speaking on this week’s All Wednesday show via William Hill, and his passion for his old club was clear to see as he talked about being involved in a potential takeover in the past and the chronic current state of things at Hillsborough.

“I go through every emotion,” he said. “From embarrassment, to anger, to frustration, to pride… These fans are being held hostage, because they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. So it brings out every emotion in every single supporter.

“And it’s a throwback football club where everyone goes to work Monday to Friday looking forward to Saturday, and by Sunday morning they’re looking forward to Saturday again. It’s a religion, it’s everything, and it’s part of the family… A lot of people saw this coming, and it’s been down to mismanagement.”

Check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as the ex-Owl discusses the current state of the club, as well as the glorious time that he had with the Owls in the 1990s.

‘Flash’ Gordon Watson on Sheffield Wednesday, 90s Owls and *that* ‘dive’

