Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for September.

The Owls skipper really stepped up over the last month, putting in some brilliant performances as Henrik Pedersen’s side added some important points to the board, and has earned plenty of plaudits from fans across the English Football League. He’s also been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association’s September award, too.

A Wednesday player has never won the Championship Player of the Month award as given out by the EFL since it began in 2004, and many Wednesdayites will be believe that now is the time for that to change. Bannan does, however, face stiff competition from others.

The Championship Player of the Month nominees for September

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) – midfielder

A leader on and off the pitch for a depleted Wednesday side. Driven on by an insatiable thirst to please the Owls fans, Bannan ran the midfield in all four September games, contributing two assists and a classic free-kick at Portsmouth.

James Bree (Charlton Athletic) – wing-back

Reunited with his former Luton manager Nathan Jones, Bree has adapted perfectly to Charlton’s wing-back system, contributing two clean sheets defensively, two assists and two goals, including a rasping finish to a team goal at Derby.

Ollie McBurnie (Hull City) - striker

The 29-year-old is relishing his leadership role at Hull. It showed on the pitch in September with five goals and an assist, scoring in each of his four games, whether that was calmly steering in from close range or powering home a header.

Jaden Philogene (Ipswich Town) - striker

All four of Philogene’s goals in three games came from either the edge of or outside the penalty area as he showcased his shooting prowess that has been fortified by restored confidence. Three came in his hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, with the winner being announced on Friday, October 10th.

