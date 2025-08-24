Sheffield Wednesday recap: The goals, the reaction and a post-match ramble

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away at Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

Things didn’t go their way in the first half, and it looked like Henrik Pedersen’s men would be in for a rough afternoon from Wales, however second half goals from Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri cancelled out Kieffer Moore to earn the Owls their first point of the 2025/26 - and a hard-earned one at that.

It was a special day for a couple of the Owls’ longest-serving players, too, with Bannan - at the old stomping ground of his grandad, Tommy - hitting the 450-game mark for the club, while Liam Palmer went outright fifth in the club’s all-time list as he made appearance number 466.

And it was the captain who got the ball rolling at the Racecourse, firing home to make it 2-1 and set the comeback in motion. You can watch his goal as well as the extended highlights in the video below:

Our Owls writer, Alex Miller, was on the hand to watch it all from the stands, waxing lyrical about Wednesday’s second half outing. He’s on hand below to give his thoughts on what felt like a big afternoon for Pedersen’s troops.

