Sheffield Wednesday’s draw at Wrexham proved to be a thrilling game in which the Owls scrapped back from a two-goal deficit to earn their first point of the campaign. But the story, once again, stretched beyond the pitch. Alex Miller reports.

It’s on the walk to a football ground that you can first sense the mood of the day ahead. There’s something in the air that even the most uninitiated, most uninterested football novice would feel without one word of explanation. Some matchdays bring a unbearable tenseness, some a contented confidence, some a genuine hatred. The feeling hangs in the air and can be felt without words; there’s an essence to it.

Speaking from the viewpoint of someone who is lucky enough to have set sail into his seventh season following Sheffield Wednesday from the press box, there are a few that spring to mind.

A solitary wander to Bramall Lane, made an hour or so before the carnage truly erupted with the arrival of supporters, was tense and edgy and drew side-eye glares that lingered a little too long. The saunter from South Bermondsey train station to Millwall has a charm to it that rather encourages you to hide your accent and the walk to Fulham makes you feel as if you’ve mistakenly stumbled across an afternoon at the rugby. Others are actually quite fun and friendly. Others are so-so.

This season, so far, has been entirely different. Ahead of Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday had rolled into town to the extended sympathies of Leicester and Bolton, each home fanbase keen to express their kinship with a visiting fanbase suffering. Both those clubs had endured their own eras of pain in the not-so-distant past and there was an underlying sense that there was something bigger to acknowledge.

It’s not quite patronising, but there is a sense that it helps that the Owls arrive as underdogs these days and it terms of friendly feeling, that helps. It won’t be universal; you rather suspect Leeds won’t turn up with flowers on Tuesday evening and when Sheffield United comes around it’ll no doubt deliver the same fierceness and fire that any relegation six-pointer should.

But the hop and skip from Wrexham General to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday was something of another level to the well-wishing of those that came before. As the now telly-famous Turf pub made its way into view, the feel of the afternoon was crystal clear. The beer garden was shimmering with gold and bathed in Welsh support for its Yorkshire comrades.

“It hits home with us because it's really not long ago that we were in exactly the same situation,” said Darren, a Wrexham die-hard whose support for the club has stretched almost five decades and through a period that almost saw his club die altogether. “One season we had to raise £100,000 just for the league to let us continue playing, that was as low as I've seen. But we did it.

“It was awful. Every single week was a struggle and you just felt yourself thinking whether it was ever going to get any better. Time and again you’re thinking, is this the end? But you have to keep believing and stick with it, get behind the cause. They don't last forever, these owners. Keep believing.”

Wrexham fans show solidarity with the plight of Sheffield Wednesday by wearing their gold and black protest colours. | Alex Miller

Darren was among the huge number of home fans wearing last season’s black and gold away shirt in solidarity with the elected colours of the Wednesday protest. A glance into that beer garden nearly three hours before kick-off returned a heartening number of golden shirts, one or two bought by travelling Owls fans but centrally by locals. A walk around the stadium brought in dozens more. By the time the match started, it was clear the number was into the hundreds - quite probably into four figures.

“Bad owners don’t last..”

Another of those in gold was Kelly, whose mum first took her to the Racecourse Ground when she was a new born. “It was the fans that saved the club, that solidarity,” she said, voice brimming with pride. “You can see it now, the club has become famous and the whole city is behind it, but what happened shows it always has been. We saved it together. It's always been there and it's always been part of the community. We had bad owners for so long and for a while lots of people just didn't want to come near it, but they were always there.

“My message to Sheffield Wednesday fans would be to stay strong. Bad owners don't last. You can get through it. The football club will be there long after the owner, so stick with it. Your football club will be there long, long after he's gone, I promise you that. Stay strong and stay together.”

By the time the game had wound its way to the hour mark and home supporters had risen in spontaneity to applaud the non-stop veracity of the away end, the goosebump moment of the King Power Stadium had been levelled. It’s been said before, but hidden somewhere in the tat and nonsense and baiting and hyper-commercialism of modern football is a culture with a genuine soul to it.

That Barry Bannan scored a few moments on felt somehow cruel to those in the home end. Just for a moment. That Wednesday rattled back from a gruesome first half to take a point was further evidence the scrap shown on the away terraces is being mirrored on the pitch.

Earlier, further conversations with those around the ground delivered more cause for optimism that all isn’t lost in this increasingly selfish world - and that if you step away from the perils of social media for a moment you realise that folk can actually be fairly sound when it comes to another’s woe. Two elderly gentlemen - one of Yorkshire twang, one Welsh - shook hands and shared a laugh in a car park before signing-off their chat with a word of thanks and good luck. Stewards registered an accent and wished well.

“Stay resilient. Do not let apathy set in..”

And then a meet-up with a Wrexham lifer who I went to university with. When we graduated in 2014, Alex supported a club locked in National League relegation battles. When Covid curtailed the 2019/20 season, Wrexham finished a point clear of relegation to regionalised football only because of a points-per-game metric.

He now supports one of the most up-and-coming clubs in the world and a bet they won’t be a Premier League outfit in three or five years would be a risky one. The dark days have passed with a monumental stroke of luck, no doubt, but passed they have. It’s a stroke of luck Wrexham supporters earned.

“If your supporters care, if they make their voices known, if they protest in a reasonable manner and get the word out there into the world, it can only help,” he said. “They may feel like small things, maybe putting a Tweet out, maybe a march or a demonstration at the ground, sometimes it might not feel like you're not achieving anything but it is doing something. My advice to Sheffield Wednesday fans would be to do that; to keeping fighting, to stick together, keep doing your protests. Eventually the good times will come back. I'm sure they will.

Wrexham supporter Alex Carter dons last season's gold away shirt in support of Sheffield Wednesday's protest against the club's ownership. | Alex Miller

“Stay resilient. Do not let apathy set in. Never lose faith. You're at rock bottom at the moment, but trust me, football goes in cycles. 10 years ago we were getting crowds of 2,500 fans and we were playing part-time teams. If someone had told you that in a decade we'd be playing in the Championship playing Sheffield Wednesday as favourites with a full ground, nobody would have believed you. In five or 10 years time things will look differently at Sheffield Wednesday. It's a great club.

“There's nothing passive or apathetic about how Wednesday fans are going about it. That's great to see. When all that sets in, that's when the real problems start.”

Wednesday fans will likely soon long for the day the sweetness of other club’s supporters is replaced by bitterness and jealousy. The gestures of their Leicester, Bolton and Wrexham comrades shows a generosity in spirit that doesn’t often come when a beastly threat of a football club come to town. Wednesday fans will want their football club to be feared again, not to be the subject of supportive sympathy.

But for now it’s heartening. For now, it’s proof that humanity and understanding comes before petty football silliness and for now, the support is a source of pride in their show of defiance and unity in difficult circumstances.

Wrexham’s fight for a turnaround in fortunes took over a decade and the hope would be that Wednesday’s can be won much, much sooner than that. It’s proof that the road can be long, but it can be worth it. The message from those spoken to at Wrexham on Saturday was simple; stick together, show unity and no matter what, keep going.

These are early days but from this laptop, the feeling is that Wednesdayites would do well to remember that. All of it.