The first half couldn’t have gone much worse for the Owls, who found themselves 2-0 down thanks to a Kieffer Moore brace, but they didn’t give up and rallied at the break.

Barry Bannan was the first to draw blood, pulling a goal back just after the hour mark, and then Bailey Cadmarteri was on hand to fire home and make it 2-2. Despite all the carnage off the field, the players and the fans were once again a credit to the club, and the team was very good value for the point that they take back to Sheffield with them.