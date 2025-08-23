The first half couldn’t have gone much worse for the Owls, who found themselves 2-0 down thanks to a Kieffer Moore brace, but they didn’t give up and rallied at the break.
Barry Bannan was the first to draw blood, pulling a goal back just after the hour mark, and then Bailey Cadmarteri was on hand to fire home and make it 2-2. Despite all the carnage off the field, the players and the fans were once again a credit to the club, and the team was very good value for the point that they take back to Sheffield with them.
Here’s how we rated in the Owls on the back of an inspiring afternoon in Wales:
1. Ethan Horvath - 6
Straight into the mixer after his signing was confirmed just the day before, he took a nonsense approach to distribution. Parried Dobson's shot straight to Moore in a nasty first moment of note but battled back, claiming one high in the air to good effect. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 8
Tucked into the middle of defence perhaps to battle the physicality of Moore. Got rag-tagged a couple of times in the first half but for the most part looked tidy in a role he shouldn't be having to take up. Vital touch to prevent Moore's hat-trick after the half hour. His ball for the equaliser was sublime. Battled right through to the end despite showing signs of fatigue. | UGC
3. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Just seemed to lose track of Moore in the moments before the opener which left him scrambling and unable to recover. Got in a tangle and fell about in the end. Made good aerial contributions from there and, like everyone else, offered a stronger second half effort. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 7
Pushed the ball forward to good effect on occasion but didn't have his finest outing against a Wrexham side strong down that channel. There's a feeling he could have got out to Dobson's shot faster but how he grew in the second dig, flying into important interventions and offering going forward. | UGC