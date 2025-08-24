Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen delivered a hopeful description on the conditions of Barry Bannan and Olaf Kobacki after the Owls pair limped out of their Championship comeback win at Wrexham.

Goals from Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri earned Wednesday an impressive fightback point after former Sheffield United man Keiffer Moore had blasted the Welsh side into a dominant lead at the break. A downbeat set of Wednesday players shuffled into the changing rooms at half-time but buoyed by immense support and growing confidence, they ended up as the likeliest winners of the clash with a late chance saved.

The effort involved saw Wednesday players leave the pitch exhausted, with several individuals seen undertaking treatment on cramps towards the end of the game. A turbulent pre-season programme has left the squad scrambling for match fitness in these early weeks of the campaign and two players - Nathaniel Chalobah and Pierce Charles - have already fallen to injury.

There hope is that, as suspected by those watching, both Bannan and young wide man Olaf Kobacki have not suffered any material injury problems and that their late substitutions from the match were down solely to cramp. Both players walked off gingerly but had been seen attempting to stretch the issue out prior to the decisions to sub them off for Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo respectively.

“They were very tired,” Pedersen said when asked for an update on how they were doing. “Very tired. I hope there is nothing more than this. I think they were just very tired.”

Wednesday set up with a reorganised defence, with Liam Palmer pulled over to the right flank, Yan Valery pulled inside and Olaf Kobacki widest left. With Dominic Iorfa and Max Lowe making up the quintet, that left Gabriel Otegbayo’s contribution reduced to a late substitution appearance. Pedersen explained the young Republic or Ireland youth international was effectively rested after taking the strain of the early season.

The Danish coach continued: “He's not quite fully fit and we have seen that with a lot of the young guys who have trained with us, they start to struggle a little bit. So we have to take care of them a little bit. But Yan, Dom and Max played a good game.”