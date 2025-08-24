Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, was always confident that the Owls could get back into things at Wrexham.

Cadamarteri got his first Owls goal of the season at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon, finding the back of the net towards the end of the game to secure a well-deserved point for Wednesday after an impressive second half display.

Wednesday had found themselves 2-0 down at the break and looked dead and buried, but inspired by the likes of Barry Bannan - who got the first goal back - the visitors managed to claw their way back into the game, and head back from Wales with their first Championship point of the 2025/26 campaign.

‘Cadz’, who was back in the goals for the first time since returning from his loan spell at Lincoln City, insisted that he always believed there was a way back into the game, praising the ability of the players out on the field alongside him.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s Sheffield Wednesday praise

“We were 2-0 down, but I know this group of lads,” he said after the game. “This group of lads are really good, obviously with everything that’s going on around the club. We’ve all stuck together, and we always know there’s a way back - no matter what the circumstances.

“I really felt the benefit (of the formation change), we felt a lot more on the front foot in the second half, and managed to get the two goals… I knew we could get something out of it when Baz scored, because I know what we’ve got in this team and I know we’ve got the ability… I always fancy myself, too, I’m that kind of striker and I always want to score goals.”

Cadamarteri’s strike was his sixth for the Owls and 14th at senior level, and he’ll be hoping that there are many more to come in blue and white as his career at Hillsborough progresses under Henrik Pedersen’s watch.

