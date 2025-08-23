Henrik Pedersen was proud as punch after seeing his Sheffield Wednesday side fightback to earn a draw at Wrexham.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a dramatic afternoon at the Racecourse Ground as the Owls secured their first point of the 2025/26 Championship season, and at the break they looked dead and buried following Kieffer Moore’s first-half brace.

But Wednesday’s players had other ideas, and came out swinging in the second half. First it was Barry Bannan who found the net, and then Bailey Cadamarteri. They could even have had all three points had Charlie McNeill been able to convert his effort with the final kick of the game, but it wasn’t to be. And while a 2-2 draw and a point was certainly enough given the circumstances, Pedersen believed that if there was to be a winner, then it should have been his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Pedersen’s Sheffield Wednesday pride

“It was a tough game, and I’m really proud,” he said afterwards. “I think we had a good beginning until the first goal, and then we came back, but then struggled again. They pressed us very well.

“At the break we changed formation and spoke about the belief to go out and play with a back four, and the discipline and courage to play that second half. We thought there was something still in it, and it was a great performance from the boys... If we take the first half, we also had chances. It was still an equal first half even if they had more possession, but in the second we had maybe 60%, many more shots and chances. I think it was more than a deserved 2-2, I think if there was going to be a winner today then it must be us.”

Now the Owls turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup and Leeds United, with the Dane expected to make a lot of changes when Daniel Farke’s side visit Hillsborough in a few days’ time.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join