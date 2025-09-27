Breaking

Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead vs QPR thanks to big Dominic Iorfa

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s XI for the clash against Queens Park Rangers today has been revealed - and there’s faith in youth once again.

The Owls head to Hillsborough this afternoon as they look to make it two wins from two and finally get their first Championship victory of the season on home soil, and Henrik Pedersen’s side will be high on confidence on the back of an impressive away triumph at Fratton Park last weekend. The 2-0 win over Portsmouth felt like a big moment for the team.

Now they face a QPR outfit that have found a bit of form themselves, winning three league games on the spin, and the Wednesday boss had some tough decisions to make after young players such as Ernie Weaver and George Brown excelled last time out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And things got off to a solid start, with Wednesday taking the lead after around half an hour - with Iorfa leaping highest:

He opted to stick with the youth, and here’s how they lined up:

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Weaver, Valery, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, Cadamarteri, Brown

QPR XI: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue, N’Ton Davies, Madsen, Varane, Saito, Vale, Kone, Burrell

And here’s some pre-match reading for you:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SWFC's Hunt latest - and the picture looks bleak for Owls trialists

Wednesday placed under two more embargoes by EFL for rule breaches

'They will try...' - QPR boss makes Owls prediction ahead of S6 visit

Shuttleworth on what he will bring to Owls after joining coaching team

In conversation with Pedersen as he opens up on his methods at SWFC

Related topics:HillsboroughQPRChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice