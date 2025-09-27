Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead vs QPR thanks to big Dominic Iorfa
The Owls head to Hillsborough this afternoon as they look to make it two wins from two and finally get their first Championship victory of the season on home soil, and Henrik Pedersen’s side will be high on confidence on the back of an impressive away triumph at Fratton Park last weekend. The 2-0 win over Portsmouth felt like a big moment for the team.
Now they face a QPR outfit that have found a bit of form themselves, winning three league games on the spin, and the Wednesday boss had some tough decisions to make after young players such as Ernie Weaver and George Brown excelled last time out.
And things got off to a solid start, with Wednesday taking the lead after around half an hour - with Iorfa leaping highest:
GOAL 🚨 | Dominic Iorfa Open the Scoring for Sheffield Wednesday— 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬⚽️ (@widescores_com) September 27, 2025
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 QPR#swfc #QPRpic.twitter.com/UOrFIUrA7X
He opted to stick with the youth, and here’s how they lined up:
Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR
Wednesday XI: Horvath, Weaver, Valery, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, Cadamarteri, Brown
QPR XI: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue, N’Ton Davies, Madsen, Varane, Saito, Vale, Kone, Burrell
