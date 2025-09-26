Sheffield Wednesday’s list of EFL embargoes has now increased to five.

Sheffield Wednesday have been slapped with another two embargoes by the English Football League as their financial crisis under owner Dejphon Chansiri continues, taking their current tally of embargoes to five.

The Owls were placed under a third embargo on Thursday for ‘Regulation 17.3 HMRC Reporting’, adding to the embargoes they were already under in relation to Chansiri’s failure to provide future financial information and secure funding.

However, the list of embargoes increased to five on Friday, with two more being added to their repertoire. The latest additions to a growing collection are with regards to ‘Regultion 52.2.5 - Amounts due to another club’ and ‘Article 48.1 - Football Creditors’.

What do the new embargoes mean?

Regultion 52.2.5 states: “If a Club is in default of payments due to another Club (or club) under a transfer or compensation agreement, including any accelerated payment due pursuant to Regulation 52.2.3, the Club shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League until such time as the agreement is honoured.”

Article 48.1 says: “All Transfers of registration of Contract Players whether between two League Clubs or to or from a Premier League club shall be dealt with by The League in the manner hereinafter specified in the following Regulations. In such Regulations and elsewhere in this Section 6 where reference is made to transfers between Clubs, unless the context 86 otherwise requires, references to a Club or Clubs shall be taken to include reference to Premier League clubs.”

Wednesday have been in and out of embargoes for several months, with Chansiri’s running of the club leaving them in a perilous position. Supporters have been increasing protests against the Thai businessman, who has not released a statement of any kind for exactly three months.