Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has strengthened his coaching staff with the addition of Pete Shuttleworth.

New Sheffield Wednesday first-team coach Pete Shuttleworth has outlined what he hopes to be able to bring to Henrik Pedersen’s inner circle at Hillsborough, confirming he will be able to offer skills both on and off the pitch.

The former DC United assistant boss has become the second recent addition to Pedersen’s coaching team following the arrival of Craig Mudd from Manchester City earlier this month.

Shuttleworth, 46, has joined the Owls after recently leaving Wycombe Wanderers, meaning the time was right for him to come aboard at Hillsborough and offer the likes of Pedersen, Mudd, Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth a helping hand.

Described as a ‘number nerd’ by Pedersen at Thursday’s pre-QPR press conference, Shuttleworth has explained how he has plans to be able to assist Wednesday’s players both as an analyst and as a coach that likes to get down to business out on the grass.

"I read that yesterday,” Shuttleworth told Wednesday’s YouTube channel when asked about Pedersen’s remark. “I started in this game as an analyst and football has gone very analytical, as we know, and watching games on a laptop and stuff like that.

"If I can bring a different approach to that, as well as being really good on the grass and what I aim to be, that's great. A team that's got lots of different skillsets and can all knit together would be really positive.

"Hopefully I can add that, add a different element and support what we are going to do."

Shuttleworth on Pedersen’s love of football

Shuttleworth, who has also previously worked at the likes of Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and even Sheffield FC, has grown to develop an understanding of Pedersen and the way he thinks about football from previous conversations they have had together. He is now looking forward to assisting the Dane.

Shuttleworth continued: "I think it's really important that the staff aren't all exactly the same in terms of football views; I think it's a challenge and to give different opinions is really important.

"I think I have learnt that in the last few years in the experiences I have had. Henrik loves football, his passion for the game is beyond what I've known.

"I think learning and learning how Henrik wants to do it, and then supporting him in any way I can, will be my aim."

Offering an insight into what the mood has been like within the Wednesday camp ahead of Saturday’s clash with QPR at Hillsborough, the new Owls coach added: "The belief of going away from home and winning, keeping a clean sheet, that kind of stuff, that obviously gives the lads real belief and the training has been excellent.

“The lads are really good, they have been very receptive and I do see a load of quality here. There is nothing to stop us going and winning again at the weekend and making it two and going into the game after that. That's the aim."