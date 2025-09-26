Queens Park Rangers manager, Julien Stephan, believes that Sheffield Wednesday will look to get at them quickly on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday finally got their first win of the season last weekend as they secured a 2-0 win away at Portsmouth, and Stephan has likened the result to their own against Charlton Athletic after failing to win any of their opening four games across all competitions. QPR have now won three in a row including that victory over the Addicks, and will want to make that four from four in South Yorkshire.

But the Frenchman is wary of Henrik Pedersen’s side, and was quick to praise them for their efforts down at Fratton Park. He also made a prediction or two about how the hosts will try to approach the game.

Julien Stephan on Sheffield Wednesday

“They did a good game in terms of organisation and discipline,” he told the club’s official website. “They scored quickly at the beginning of the first half, quickly at the beginning of the second half. And after that, they did very well with the situation.

“They defended well and they had probably two more possibilities to score. So I think it will increase a lot their level of confidence. We know after Charlton, there was a big difference in terms of confidence before and after Charlton for us. So we can imagine that for them it will be the same thing.

“We need to be ready to compete from the first second because I think they will start very quickly and they will try to put us under pressure at the beginning of the game.”

Wednesday are unbeaten against QPR in four matches, drawing 1-1 in this fixture last year, and haven’t lost to them at Hillsborough since back in 2021. Pedersen will be desperate to keep that run going, and possibly even climb out of the relegation zone come the end of the weekend.

