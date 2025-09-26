Henrik Pedersen says that Jack Hunt is no longer training with Sheffield Wednesday, and admits they’re having trouble signing players at any level.

Hunt, who has had two previous stints as a player at Hillsborough, has been training with the Owls for some time now in order to help out and keep himself fit as he weighs up his options as a free agent, however there will no doubt have been a consideration with regards to bringing him on board given the threadbare nature of the Wednesday squad.

But restrictions put in place by the English Football League due to the club’s financial issues under Dejphon Chansiri mean that signing first-team players is a problem, and The Star reported this week that those issues were also affecting things at youth level, which isn’t good news for current U21 trialists, Josh Bayliss and Alex Asaba.

Pedersen, who was only able to sign Ethan Horvath and Harry Amass on loan over the summer, has explained numerous times that people are working hard to try and make a plan, but says that - right now - there’s nothing going to be happening.

Speaking as part of the latest episode, he said, “I think right now, I don’t know what the current situation is today, but I don’t think that we can sign any players at all… Jack isn’t training with us right now, but let's see what happens.”

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe chats to the Owls boss on a range of topics - from Chansiri to his love of Sheffield as a city. It took place before the third embargo, regarding HMRC reporting, was put in place by the EFL.

All Wednesday - In conversation with Henrik Pedersen

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

