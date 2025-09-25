In conversation with Henrik Pedersen as he opens up on his methods at Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2025, 18:37 BST
Amid all the club’s problems, Sheffield Wednesday have a manager in place desperately trying to keep things on track. And we chatted to Henrik Pedersen today.

The Dane is always trying to keep things positive, which isn’t particularly easy given the current state of the Owls under Dejphon Chansiri, but he’s also a very insightful and interesting character who’s trying to implement things at Hillsborough to give them the best chance of avoiding the drop this season.

Pedersen chatted to our SWFC writer, Joe Crann, ahead of the visit of Queens Park Rangers this weekend, and opened up about some of his methods as he seeks to get the best out of the group that he’s working with.

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe chats to the Owls boss on a range of topics - from Chansiri to Jack Hunt to his love of Sheffield as a city.

Henrik Pedersen discusses his methods at Sheffield Wednesday

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

