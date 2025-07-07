Sheffield Wednesday backroom exit and pre-season change comes to light

Your latest Sheffield Wednesday news round-up from The Star during the summer window and ahead of the Championship season

On and off-field issues are clouding Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for the new Championship season.

As it stands, a number of players are said to be considering handing in their notice as they await payment of their wages and the Owls have been hit with three separate EFL registration embargoes for failures to meet several financial obligations in recent weeks and months.

With pre-season training set to get underway amid the ongoing crisis, there is hard work going on behind the scenes to try and move things forward in the most difficult of circumstances and there was a degree of clarity about what the coming days could offer on Monday.

Academy products set to join Owls pre-season training

Joe Crann

The Star understands Wednesday Under-21s manager Andy Holdsworth will oversee first team training as the Owls senior stars head to St Georges Park this week.

There is uncertainty over the future of manager Danny Rohl and the Hillsborough hierarchy still have issues over unpaid wages to players to resolve as the understandable concerns of supporters over the direction of their club continues.

Holdsworth will be assisted by youth coach and former player Giles Coke and Academy goalkeeper coach Ben Ledger is likely to look after the shot-stoppers. However, The Star also understands a number of academy players will be handed a chance to impress with Mackenzie Maltby, Killian Barrett, Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Rio Shipston, Logan Stretch and new signing, Cole McGhee all set to be involved.

Owls medic confirms exit

Sheffield Wednesday Head of Academy Medical James Kelly has confirmed he has left the club.

Kelly has spent the last three years working within the Owls medical department in a number of different roles but he has now revealed he has accepted an offer to work under former Wednesday winger Matt Hamshaw at League One club Rotherham United

“After a rewarding journey with SWFC over the last few years, earlier this week it was time for me to say goodbye to a club that has meant so much to me both professionally and personally,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

“I’ve been privileged to work with a fantastic group of players and staff that I have truly cherished working with over the years. I leave content with memories and friendships that will stay with me forever and for that I can’t be anymore grateful. I’m pleased to share that I’m excited to be taking the next step in my career as I join Rotherham United FC as Senior First Team Physiotherapist. I’m enthused to be joining a hard-working group of staff centred within an environment that shares a clear and connected vision, representing values that I’m very proud to be a part of moving forwards.”

Wilks set for move abroad after Owls exit

Mallik Wilks struggled for opportunities at Sheffield Wednesday before heading out on loan. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Several former Wednesday players have already secured moves elsewhere after being released by the Owls over recent weeks.

Michael Ihiekwe and Pol Valentin have joined Blackpool and Preston North End respectively after their departure from Hillsborough was announced and now another former Wednesday man is said to be closing in on a move to a club on the continent.

As it stands, Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse and Marvin Johnson are still free agents - but Mallik Wilks looks set to join Pendikspor - according to reports in Turkey. Journalist Reşat Can Özbudak has claimed the forward is set to join the Super Lig club and he could be joined by his former Rotherham United team-mate Jonson Clarke-Harris.

