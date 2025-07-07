'Grateful' Sheffield Wednesday staff member moves on after three-year S6 spell

Sheffield Wednesday will be on the hunt for a new Head of Academy Medical following the departure of James Kelly.

Kelly, who has held various medical roles at Middlewood Road since joining in October 2022, confirmed his departure recently as he heads over to Rotherham United, where he’ll take up a position as their senior first team physiotherapist under Matt Hamshaw.

A summer of change is taking place at Hillsborough once again, both at first team level and in the academy, and Kelly was quick to speak about how much he enjoyed his time with the Owls, calling his spell in S6 a ‘privilege’.

“After a rewarding journey with SWFC over the last few years, earlier this week it was time for me to say goodbye to a club that has meant so much to me both professionally and personally,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

“I’ve been privileged to work with a fantastic group of players and staff that I have truly cherished working with over the years. I leave content with memories and friendships that will stay with me forever and for that I can’t be anymore grateful.

“I’m pleased to share that I’m excited to be taking the next step in my career as I join Rotherham United FC as Senior First Team Physiotherapist. I’m enthused to be joining a hard-working group of staff centred within an environment that shares a clear and connected vision, representing values that I’m very proud to be a part of moving forwards.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s supported me so far you know who you are — your guidance, encouragement, and belief have meant the world. I look forward to embracing this exciting new chapter ahead that I’m proud to be a part of, where I hope to develop collectively alongside some brilliant practitioners, and importantly people.”

There are expected to be a number of changes behind the scenes at Wednesday following the expiration of a whole host of first team coaching contracts and question marks remaining over the future of manager, Danny Röhl, however nothing has been confirmed by the club itself just yet. The team heads out to St. George’s Park today for a six-day preseason training camp, with Andy Holdsworth set to take the lead.

