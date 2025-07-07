Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Mallik Wilks, looks set to make a move abroad following the expiration of his Owls contract.

Wilks, 26, saw his deal at Hillsborough officially come to an end last week, bringing to a close what was a difficult spell for the former Hull City man. He played 42 times for Wednesday during his time at the club, before joining Rotherham United on loan last season where he got 14 goals and assists in 45 matches.

The ex-Barnsley man is now a free agent as he considers his next move, and according to reports in Turkey he has agreed to join Pendikspor in Istanbul. According to Turkish journalist, Reşat Can Özbudak, it’s a done deal, with another former Miller, Jonson Clarke-Harris, said to be joining him at Pendik Stadium.

Mallik Wilks looks set for a Turkish move

As yet there has been no official confirmation from the TFF First League outfit about his arrival - or Clarke-Harris’ - but a photo has emerged of the two allegedly in Istanbul ahead of their deals being finalised.

Wilks was one of seven who were released at the end of their deals last month, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson and Pol Valentin. At the time of writing only Ihiekwe and Valentin have found themselves new clubs, signing for Blackpool and Preston North End respectively, with the others no doubt weighing up their options.

Those released are also likely to be among the list of players owed money by the Owls as their ongoing wage debacle drags on, with everyone needing to have their amounts settled in full before the club can have their transfer embargo removed.

