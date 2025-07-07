The Star understands that a number of fresh-faced youngsters are set to join Sheffield Wednesday’s first team on their preseason camp.

Wednesday head out to St. George’s Park today for the next step in their preparations ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, however uncertainty remains amid question marks over the manager, and players are still unpaid as the wage debacle continues.

It’s understood that, as things stand, U21s manager, Andy Holdsworth, is set to oversee the sessions in Burton upon Trent, with youth coach and former player, Giles Coke, also in line to be part of things. Academy goalkeeper coach, Ben Ledger, is looking likely to be in charge of the shot-stoppers.

The decision means that the U21s are without their boss at this point in time, and that could be part of the reason why some members of that squad have been asked to attend the camp away from Middlewood Road. A young Wednesday side won a friendly at the Jubilee last week while many trained with the first team.

Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters will get a chance this summer

It’s understood that the likes of Mackenzie Maltby, Killian Barrett, Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Rio Shipston, Logan Stretch and new signing, Cole McGhee, have all been pencilled in to take part… That is, of course, subject to change given the unknown nature of matters at the club are present.

Wednesday are to undergo a six-day training camp at the state-of-the-art facility, which is used by the English national team, and it remains to be seen what – if any changes – come about at the club during their time away.

The club remain under embargo due to money owed to the players, HMRC and other clubs in transfer fees, while a three-window fee restriction is in place because of an accumulation of defaulted payments. A number of players have handed in their notice after two months of late payments, and there will be interest over who makes the trip to SGP amid the club chaos.

