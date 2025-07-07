Sheffield Wednesday will face Mansfield Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly later this month.

The Owls are yet to confirm any preseason fixtures as their disjointed preparations for the 2025/26 campaign continue, however Mansfield announced a fixture set for July 26th - away from home - in their penultimate game before their season gets underway against Burton Albion on August 2nd.

No details have been given regarding a kick off time, but with fans not being invited to watch it is likely that that kind of information will only be released closer to the time.

Sheffield Wednesday won’t be playing public friendlies

In a statement released yesterday prior to the club’s trip to St. George’s Park, the club did suggest that friendlies were in the works, saying, “Intensity increases tomorrow as the players head to the renowned facilities of St George’s Park for a six-day training camp.With the significant renovations at Middlewood Road expected to be complete thereafter, the squad will then return to base to continue their 2025/26 preparations.

“Part of those preparations will include a number of behind closed doors fixtures which are scheduled to take place following our St George’s Park training camp.”

It remains to be seen what other games the Owls have lined up between now and their opening game against Leicester City in 34 days’ time, but that is just one of the current issues surrounding a club that is currently in crisis over unpaid wages and money owed to both HMRC and other clubs.

