The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust say that they’re pleased to hear of a reported change in Dejphon Chansiri’s

A report from the BBC last week said that the club were now ‘directing parties interested in buying the club to a professional team with a proven track record of selling football clubs, with the aim of completing a takeover’, marking a change in the way that they’ve been doing business.

Now, with increased hopes of a takeover taking place at some stage in the future, the SWST have encouraged any prospective owners to contact them.

Their statement, in full, read, “The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust welcomes media reports over the weekend that Dejphon Chansiri has engaged professional advisors to handle a potential process to sell the club.”

“It signals a historic opportunity to ensure that Sheffield Wednesday has a brighter future, a responsibility for all supporters groups to be a part of, and one that the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust will execute responsibly without delay. The Trust is the only Owls supporters’ body with over 3,000 members and officials who are democratically elected by its membership...

A better Wednesday

“To play its role in ensuring that Sheffield Wednesday get the right owners, all interested parties are encouraged to contact the Supporters Trust for constructive dialogue about the challenges faced by the club and potential solutions. This would be in the spirit of the Football Governance Bill, which requires clubs to consult fans about “relevant matters” including strategic direction and objectives.

“For example, the Trust recently published ‘A Better Wednesday’ outlining an approach to club strategy, finance and governance that we believe will be accepted by the majority of supporters including:

● A clear vision for the future

● Good leadership by knowledgeable people

● Meaningful engagement with fans.

● A sustainable business model.

The Supporters Trust will engage in the following immediate actions:

● The lawyer conducting the sale process will be sent a copy of ‘A Better Wednesday’.

● The EFL will be sent a copy of ‘A Better Wednesday’ with a request for a meeting.

“The unfortunate reality is that every strategic mistake, every insult directed at our incredible supporters, has shown that Dejphon Chansiri is not an appropriate or fit person to judge who is suitable to be the next owner of our football club.”

Meanwhile, the Trust’s chair, Ian Bennett, said, “Whilst discussions with potential new owners will no doubt be at an early stage, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be looking forward to the potential of positive change in the leadership of the club. However, we will also want assurances from any potential new owners about their plans for the club, and their ability to deliver on those plans.”

