Sheffield Wednesday's Dejphon Chansiri is being taught a lesson in club ownership by Wrexham
The journey that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been on with Wrexham isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, and the Hollywood factor can be grating to some, but what they have done is rally around a football club and improve practically every element of it along the way. It’s why fans of the Red Dragons won’t have a bad word said about them.
Looking at Wednesday’s situation at the moment under Dejphon Chansiri, and things couldn’t be more different. Fans at Hillsborough won’t have a good word said about their chairman, and it’s not hard to see why.
Speaking on this week’s edition of All Wednesday, our Owls writer, Joe Crann, discussed the difference between the two sets of ownership - amongst other things - and highlighted just how much better things are over in Wales.
“Ultimately they’re run like a proper modern day football club,” Joe said. “And the biggest thing that sticks out for me, the largest polar opposite in all of it, is that if Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds walked away from Wrexham tomorrow, with the boost that they’ve that football club in every single way, everything is in a better place than when they found it… The ground, the place itself, because of what they’ve done.
“I don’t think there are many - if any - elements of Sheffield Wednesday that, if Dejphon Chansiri walked away tomorrow, are in a better state than what he found it in.”
