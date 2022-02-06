The former Wolves, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough winger was a constant thorn in the side for the Brewers on Saturday afternoon and had a hand in the opening goal when his low shot was parried into the path of George Byers, who fired home from close range.

“I’m really pleased for him and we’re really pleased to see him here at the club - and we wanted to keep him here,” Moore said after the full-time whistle.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren believes the best is yet to come from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after another impressive display in the 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

"He gives us a wonderful outlet. It was another solid performance by him again today.”

Mendez-Laing signed for the Owls as a free agent in late November following his departure from Boro at the end of last season.

It is understood he signed an initial contract until the final few days of the January transfer window, which has since been extended, but the club denied this was the case.

The 29-year-old has scored twice in eight appearances since his arrival, with the latest strike coming in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Morecambe.

"He’s been in training with us for many weeks and I had no hesitation in terms of securing him,” added Moore.

"You are seeing the best points of him now; he’s fit, he’s strong, he’s got a level on consistency and the beautiful thing for me is that he’s still got more to come, which is good for us.

"He was a constant threat for them (Burton) and a worry for them. When you have got Mendez on the pitch, he carries that.”

Mendez-Laing, who boasts Premier League experience with Cardiff, is in the process of rebuilding his career after serving two bans for cocaine use.

He was sacked by the Bluebirds in September 2020 for what they termed a ‘breach of contract’ before details of his indiscretions later emerged.

Speaking last month, he said: “It’s been tough, I can’t lie. I think a break from football was needed as well, to deal with a few things myself, and find my love back for the game. I did miss the game, but now I am enjoying my football again, I am in a good place and happy.