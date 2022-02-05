A second goal in as many games from George Byers gave the Owls a 1-0 lead at the break before substitute Sylla Sow doubled their advantage in the final 10 minutes to help them secure their first away win in five – and third win on the bounce for the first time since August.
Darren Moore’s side are now within just three points of the top six.
Here are our player ratings after a solid afternoon’s work in Staffordshire.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8
Had little to do all afternoon apart from collecting a few aerial balls but came to the fore when it mattered to keep Burton at bay, first with his legs from a one-on-one situation then with a fingertip stop from close range.
2. Jack Hunt - 6
Like Johnson, struggled to get forward with little space available but was always comfortable defensively and produced the odd burst into the opposition's half.
3. Jordan Storey - 6
Almost doubled Wednesday's lead from Mendez-Laing's low corner just before half time but couldn't get enough power on his effort.
4. Liam Palmer - 7
Steady, as usual, and never looked uncomfortable despite playing on the left of a back three. 'Nuff said.
