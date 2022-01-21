Sheffield Wednesday nail Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to a fresh contract despite Wigan Athletic interest
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has signed a contract extension with Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.
The winger, who has made four appearances for the Owls having signed a short-term contract in November, has committed his future to the club despite interest from League One rivals Wigan Athletic.
The Star revealed on Thursday evening that Mendez-Laing’s contract was due to expire over the weekend and that the club risked losing the player after their trip to Oxford United.
But there was a willingness on both sides to agree a new deal, the finer points of which appear to have been ironed out as he penned an extension.
Owls boss Darren Moore made clear the wide man was a big part of his plans going forward. The exact length of his contract extension is not yet known, but it is understood the 29-year-old will play out the rest of the season at the very least.
Speaking after his star turn in Wednesday’s win over Plymouth at the weekend, Mendez-Laing said: “I'd like to stay. It's a great club, a massive club. We have a great changing room, a great manager, great coaches and I'm happy here and I'm settled. My family seem to like it here as well. So why not?
“A lot of people had a lot of things to say. For myself, I feel like I do have a point to prove here.
“The gaffer was a massive factor in me coming here, how he wants to play with attacking, free-flowing football. It was a massive part of my decision to come here. It's been a pleasure working with him and long may it continue.”