Darren Moore was delighted with Sheffield Wednesday's supporters.

Wednesday fans made up 1656 of the 4763 fans on Saturday afternoon, and were in fine voice as they cheered the team on to victory and saw them close the gap on the Play-Off places to just three points.

George Byers and Sylla Sow got the goals that secured a third consecutive win – and third clean sheet in a row – with the Owls having to graft for the three points in difficult conditions as they battled a tough pitch and a strong wind.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star after the game, Moore said, “Right from the first minute, all the way until the end… They came here, and it almost felt like they took over the Pirelli really.

“I think there was over 4,500 here today, and probably about half of them were Wednesday fans.

“They made comment and asked if we always travelled with that kind of support, and I said, ‘Yeah, we do’. We have a wonderful support base, and I’m really pleased about that.

“They’ve left a lasting impression at the Pirelli, and we move on to the next one.”

And when asked about chants of ‘Darren Moore’s Barmy Army’ after the game, he replied, “It’s a connection that I’ve had since I arrived, and I really appreciate them all.

“I’m pleased to show them my appreciation, because I know February is a tough month financially for them - but they support us in numbers, that’s why I go over to them at the end. To show my appreciation.

“We need them, and the boys certainly feel it. Their singing got the boys over the line, so thank you very much.”

Wednesday have been selling out away allocations all season as their fans continue to try and do their bit in the club’s Play-Off push, and it’s expected to remain that way all the way through until the end of the season.