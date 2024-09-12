Sheffield Wednesday boss provides update after 'minor tear' injury fears

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was asked about Yan Valery in today’s press conference after the defender withdrew from international duty.

The 25-year-old has been almost ever-present for the Owls in the Championship since coming on board as one of Röhl’s summer signings at Hillsborough, but he picked up a knock in training with Tunisia this month and their FA explained that he had sustained a ‘minor tear’ to his calf.

It was obviously news that will have been a concern to the German as he plans for this weekend’s game against Queens Park Rangers, and of course it came up in conversation when the media spoke to him ahead of the game. The good news for fans is that he’s already ready to get back on the field again.

"He had a small calf issue,” the Röhl explained. “But we brought him back, he had treatment, and he was back on the grass on Tuesday… There are no doubts, no question marks, and this is a good thing.”

It comes as a boost to the Owls boss as he prepares his team for their return to Hillsborough this weekend, with Valery available for selection should it be decided that he is to be part of the squad.

Wednesday face QPR at 3pm on Saturday afternoon in their first game back in action, with the team hoping to end a three-game losing run that has seen them drop down the table. They’ll also be desperate to get amongst the goals after failing to score in any league games since the opening game of the season against Plymouth Argyle