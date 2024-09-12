'Keep an eye out' - Former EFL striker namedrops Sheffield Wednesday forward

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is someone to ‘keep an eye out for’ according to one former English Football League striker.

Sam Parkin knows all about playing in League One having made almost 100 appearances in the division over the course of his career, and the ex-Chelsea youngster believes that the young Owl may prove to be an excellent loan signing for Lincoln City this season.

Cadamarteri joined the Imps towards the end of the transfer window as he went out in search of more senior minutes to aid his development, and though he has made a couple of appearances for the club he’s still awaiting his first start.

That could change this weekend when Michael Skubala’s side travel to Peterborough United, and speaking on the What The EFL?! Podcast Parkin said that Lincoln is a good place for him to be, with the move having the potential to be mutually beneficial.

“One signing I want to flag is Bailey Cadamarteri,” he said. “In terms of a League One signing, he could be excellent... I think Lincoln are a side we primarily talked about the absence of a killer threat, maybe or a really good array of options. They had obviously Joe Taylor on loan last year; Freddie Draper is there as well, but Ben House and Makama – I think he’s a young lad that came through the academy of Lincoln – they have those two leading the line. So, Bailey Cadamarteri, I think League One level, is definitely someone to keep an eye out for this season.”

‘Cadz’ is an England youth international having been called up to a couple of England camps already, and he’ll be hoping to kick on this season in an attempt to take his career to the next level.