Loanee Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle is highly thought of in the England ranks and made his under-21s debut for the Three Lions this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a steely confidence to young Sheffield Wednesday loanee James Beadle, who in this international break swapped Middlewood Road for shot-stopping against the likes of Harry Kane as his steep rise through the ranks of English football continues.

The 20-year-old started out in the EFL at the Charlton Athletic academy and was picked up by his now-Owls coach Sal Bibbo to move to Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. Loan stints at Crewe Alexandra, Oxford United and Wednesday have seen him play in each of the Football League’s divisions - but the ambition is to go far higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Beadle was the subject of national curiosity when he got the call to train with Lee Carsley’s senior England side. It’s an opportunity he made the best of, he said, and one that has only poured fuel on the fire of his ambition to one day become his country’s number one goalkeeper.

“It was in the morning,” he grinned when asked when he was told he’d be coming up the shots of against Kane and co. “I was training with the 21s and the goalkeeper coach told me that I might be needed to go out and train with the seniors in the afternoon. I was like ‘That would be decent!’ It was unbelievable. It’s the standard of the players that I was literally watching in the summer at the Euros and to train with them was really food, to see the standard of them. It was unbelievable.

“It shows the levels that you want to get to. At the end of the day I want to get called up to that team in the future. It showed me that I’m not there yet, I have to keep working, pushing on and hopefully get to that level... It just shows there’s a pathway to the first team. The manager now was with the 21s last year and the goalie coach was 21s last year, so there is a continuity through the age groups. Hopefully If I can keep working hard and training and keep improving, one day hopefully I can get into that team properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For anyone that is the pinnacle of football, to play for your country and for me that’s what I want to do one day, to be England’s number one... I spoke to all the goalies, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford. They were all really good guys. Just to train with them was really good, just to see what they’re like in training, how they prepare for big international games. It was really interesting.”

Beadle returned to Wednesday after impressing and playing a monumental role in their unlikely survival cap-off last season. With a long-term Brighton contract secured, the focus for now is his continued development under Bibbo in Danny Röhl’s progressive Owls set-up. But there’s an impressive ambition to the youngster and the impression is his eyes are set on a spot at the very top of the game.

Asked who were the toughest top tier stars he came up against in England training, he said: “The obvious ones are Kane and Trent, they’re just unbelievable finishers and that’s what I need to get ready for one day... I always liked playing in goal, but I made the switch when I was eight or nine. I always loved flying about and making saves, I always loved it. Ever since I was young watching it on TV it’s always been me wanting to be there in the future, hopefully I get there.”