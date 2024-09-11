QPR looking to 'attack' Sheffield Wednesday after Premier League friendly draw

Sheffield Wednesday take on QPR this weekend hoping to bounce out of the international break with three points.

QPR are looking to ‘attack the week’ heading into Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday - with the Owls busy preparing to kickstart their early season shake-up by taking their second home win of the campaign. The London side have started the season in symmetrical form; winning once, drawing twice and losing their opening day date against West Brom.

Marti Cifuentes’ side played out a behind-closed-doors friendly game against Premier League Brentford on Thursday last week, a game that ended in a goalless draw. And experienced defender Steve Cook believes that while there is still work to be done to turn them into the side they want to be, the international break has been an encouraging one.

“We’re still a work-in-progress and it’s pleasing seeing things coming together. The boys applied themselves well – there’s a really good attitude in the group and that stems from pre-season. The lads came back extremely fit and worked hard once again against Brentford. We looked a threat and kept a clean sheet.

“It (the international break) hasn’t been easy. A lot of information has been put into us and we tried to put that into action against Brentford. I think we did that and looked solid, too. Some of the players who haven’t played as many minutes at the start of the season got more time out on the pitch and I think that’s only going to help us moving forward.”

As was the case at Wednesday, Rangers’ fortunes were transformed by the appointment of a previously unknown European manager in Cifuentes last season with both managers attempting to take their sides to the next level this time out. The Owls beat Saturday’s opponents twice last season and will be hoping to set-up another double opportunity this weekend - though Cook made clear QPR have similar ambitions.

“We want to attack next week strong,” he said. “It’s another massive week coming up that week, with the cup game (against Crystal Palace) too. We’re looking forward to getting in our stride and hopefully extending our current unbeaten run.”