Di'Shon Bernard has what he needs to fulfil potential at Sheffield Wednesday

The re-signing of Di’Shon Bernard at Sheffield Wednesday was celebrated as a key moment for the club’s medium-term future.

Di’Shon Bernard has had a busier international break than most - and will return to Middlewood Road keen to help Sheffield Wednesday kickstart their season. The young defender has been away on international duty with Jamaica and decisions will have to be made on the involvement on both him and Jamal Lowe in Saturday’s visit of QPR, given they play in Honduras in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Beyond the weekend, it’s clear the former Manchester United youth prospect sees a positive future for himself at S6. After a summer of speculation put on pause by appearances in the Copa America, Bernard was signed to a three-year deal to take him to the summer of 2027. Having initially arrived at Hillsborough last summer on a one-year deal and having been the subject of three loan stints in his career so far, the defender feels a longer-term contract will give him the stability he needs to kick on.

“I feel more relaxed and more able to focus on the football,” Bernard told The Star. “The last two years I've had a mad summer, texting my agent every day asking what's happening, what's happening? Any news? That can be hard at times, maybe stuck at home and not being able to come into training and do the thing you love. I'm happy to be able to settle in properly and concentrate on my football and better myself. I want to get better. My heart goes out to those out there that haven't got a club and hopefully they all get sorted quickly.”

Bernard speaks with a maturity beyond his years but at 23 is one of the younger players in the squad. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken a number of times about the need for different ages, profiles and experiences within his squad and its something, along with an increased competition for places, that the Jamaica international sees great value in.

“It's good having a good balance,” Bernard continued. “I fall in the middle sometimes, 23 can be a bit of an awkward age! But it's good to be where I am and we have a good mix in the group. It drives standards, the young lads in training want to always show what they can do and give a bit, but the older lads if they're not doing it will always pull them up and make sure their standards are high. That makes the team and the spirit better.

“You can see we have a good squad and it's going to be hard to keep your place. If you're not doing the business in training then someone else that is good enough will be fighting for their chance to get in. That drives the standards and always needs to be consistent throughout the season. Hopefully that shows in the performances on the pitch.”