Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, doesn’t know when Momo Diaby will be back playing, but has admitted that it probably won’t be straight after the international break.

Diaby suffered an injury on his debut against Preston North End, an injury which came as a huge blow given how well he managed to impose himself on the fixture before he had to be taken off.

While the Owls boss has said that he doesn’t know when the French midfielder will return, he did say this week that he isn’t expecting to see him back for the game against Ipswich Town in a couple of weeks’ time – and he was seen leaving Hillsborough on crutches after the Carabao Cup game against Mansfield Town earlier this week.

Xisco says it’s a blow, but says that they’re working hard to try and get him back as soon as possible.

"I don’t know exactly when he will be back,” he told the media “Everybody at the club is working very hard to try and help him come back faster. We will see how his recovery goes.

"He showed in the 65 minutes that he played against Preston how he could improve situations. It is difficult when you lose a player like him… The most important thing is I wish him all the best with his recovery. It is always bad news when you have some injuries in the squad."

The Star has previously reported that a best case scenario at this point in time would see his return to training sometime deep into September, suggesting that a return to action could only come at some point in October.

Wednesday face Leeds United tomorrow in their final game before the international break, and are working hard today to try and bring in some new faces before the transfer deadline rolls around.